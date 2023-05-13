Charted: The spotted lanternfly returns

The eggs of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive pest native to China, will begin hatching in several states over the next few weeks.

Why it matters: The insects are not known to bite, sting or attack people or animals, but they can be devastating to the United States' grape, orchard and logging industries.

The big picture: The lanternflies can lay egg sacks, which sometimes look like dried mud, on any smooth surface — like a car, patio furniture or dead plants.

The spotted lanternfly causes damage when it feeds on the sap of branches and stems, weakening the plant.

Sap oozing from a damaged plant and a sticky residue excreted by the bugs while they feed can also encourage the growth of a black mold, which may contribute to a plant's death.

What's next: Officials urge people to help stop the spread by scraping egg masses into a plastic zippered bag filled with hand sanitizer, closing the bag firmly and disposing of it properly.

Nymphs and adults should be crushed, and all sightings should be reported to your state agricultural office.

