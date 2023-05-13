Skip to main content
Charted: The spotted lanternfly returns

Maura Losch
Data: USDA, Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Graphic and illustrations: Maura Losch and Lindsey Bailey/Axios
The eggs of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive pest native to China, will begin hatching in several states over the next few weeks.

Why it matters: The insects are not known to bite, sting or attack people or animals, but they can be devastating to the United States' grape, orchard and logging industries.

The big picture: The lanternflies can lay egg sacks, which sometimes look like dried mud, on any smooth surface — like a car, patio furniture or dead plants.

  • The spotted lanternfly causes damage when it feeds on the sap of branches and stems, weakening the plant.
  • Sap oozing from a damaged plant and a sticky residue excreted by the bugs while they feed can also encourage the growth of a black mold, which may contribute to a plant's death.

What's next: Officials urge people to help stop the spread by scraping egg masses into a plastic zippered bag filled with hand sanitizer, closing the bag firmly and disposing of it properly.

  • Nymphs and adults should be crushed, and all sightings should be reported to your state agricultural office.

