Number of internally displaced people reached all-time high in 2022

Internally displaced children attend a mobile class near a makeshift camp in a flood-hit area of Pakistan on Jan. 9. Photo: Fida Hussain/AFP via Getty Images

The number of internally displaced people worldwide went up 20% in 2022, reaching a record 71.1 million.

The big picture: The steep spike in the forced movement of people within their own country came both as a result of conflict and climate, according to a report from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC).

Of the 71.1 million people internally displaced, 62.5 million were due to conflict and violence, while 8.7 million were due to disasters.

Zoom in: Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to nearly 17 million displacements "as people fled repeatedly from rapidly shifting frontlines," the center said.

Monsoon floods in Pakistan triggered another 8.2 million, accounting for a quarter of disaster-related displacements.

Zoom out: Nearly three-quarters of the world’s internally displaced population live in just 10 countries: Syria, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine, Colombia, Ethiopia, Yemen, Nigeria, Somalia and Sudan.

Many are as a result of unresolved conflicts that continued in 2022.

Credit: Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre

Of note: Food insecurity often arises as a consequence of displacement and can have lasting impacts on both those who are displaced and the communities hosting them, per the report.

Three-quarters of the countries that have food insecurity crises are also home to the internally displaced.

What they're saying: "Today’s displacement crises are growing in scale, complexity and scope, and factors like food insecurity, climate change and escalating and protracted conflicts are adding new layers to this phenomenon,” Alexandra Bilak, director of the center, said.