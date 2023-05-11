Share on email (opens in new window)

The Fab Five of "Queer Eye." Photo: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

Two Emmy Award-winning shows return for new seasons, plus one powerful documentary about an '80s icon.

Here’s a look at what's coming to streaming services this weekend.

Apple TV+

"Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie": A documentary about the remarkable journey of a child actor who would eventually become a Hollywood icon and fierce spokesman for people with Parkinson's disease. Available Friday.

"City on Fire": From the executive producers of "Gossip Girl" and "The O.C.," this crime drama follows the connection between the murder of a New York University student in Central Park and a series of fires. Available Friday.

Disney+

"Crater": Following the death of his father, a boy raised in a mining colony on the Moon hijacks a rover with a group of friends and sets out to explore a mysterious crater. Available Friday.

HBO Max

"Rick and Morty": The full sixth season of the adult animated show about a scientist and his grandson is available now.

Hulu

"Class of '09": This highly anticipated limited thriller series follows the lives and careers of two FBI agents. Available now.

"The Great": The Emmy Award-winning series returns for a third season. This season follows Catherine and Peter as they try to reconcile their marriage after the former tried to kill the latter. Available Friday.

Netflix

"Queer Eye": Season seven of this Emmy-winning makeover series takes place in New Orleans. Pass the beignets! Available Friday.

