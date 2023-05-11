Skip to main content
Streaming guide: What's new on Hulu, Netflix and more

Maxwell Millington

The Fab Five of "Queer Eye." Photo: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

Two Emmy Award-winning shows return for new seasons, plus one powerful documentary about an '80s icon.

  • Here’s a look at what's coming to streaming services this weekend.
Apple TV+
  • "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie": A documentary about the remarkable journey of a child actor who would eventually become a Hollywood icon and fierce spokesman for people with Parkinson's disease. Available Friday.
  • "City on Fire": From the executive producers of "Gossip Girl" and "The O.C.," this crime drama follows the connection between the murder of a New York University student in Central Park and a series of fires. Available Friday.
Disney+
  • "Crater": Following the death of his father, a boy raised in a mining colony on the Moon hijacks a rover with a group of friends and sets out to explore a mysterious crater. Available Friday.
HBO Max
  • "Rick and Morty": The full sixth season of the adult animated show about a scientist and his grandson is available now.
Hulu
  • "Class of '09": This highly anticipated limited thriller series follows the lives and careers of two FBI agents. Available now.
  • "The Great": The Emmy Award-winning series returns for a third season. This season follows Catherine and Peter as they try to reconcile their marriage after the former tried to kill the latter. Available Friday.
Netflix
  • "Queer Eye": Season seven of this Emmy-winning makeover series takes place in New Orleans. Pass the beignets! Available Friday.

Go deeper: Axios' Chelsea Brasted reports on:

  • "The Mother": Jennifer Lopez portrays a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter from dangerous criminals. Available Friday.
