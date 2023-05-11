Pace of unsolicited M&A pursuits increasing, JPMorgan says

Share on email (opens in new window)

Anu Aiyengar speaks with Axios' Nick Johnson at the BFD event in San Francisco. Photo: Tyne Phillips

The amount of companies engaging in unsolicited M&A outreach to potential sellers continues to climb, JPMorgan's Anu Aiyengar said on Wednesday.

Driving the news: "You've got 10 plus such deals already announced, and there are 10X of those in terms of conversations already happening," the bank's global head of M&A said at Axios' BFD event held in San Francisco on Wednesday.

"It's still a buyers market," she said, adding that it's the most amount of strategic unsolicited activity in more than a decade.

Aiyengar said that valuations are much lower, there is much less competition among buyers.

"When you look at all the challenges that exist, that does give people pause," she said.

"But having said that, if you are an investment grade, strategic buyer and you don't do a deal now, you're going to kick yourself," she added, explaining that prior targets are commanding much lower valuations.

Zoom in: The approaches coming from M&A suitors are more friendly than hostile, Aiyengar said.

"If you’re a seller, don’t sit there and be passive. Take control of your destiny. Figure our options when someone is picking up the phone and calling you," she said.

Editor's note: JPMorgan was a sponsor of the BFD event.