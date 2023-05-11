Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan's release in surprise decision

Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was illegally arrested on Tuesday by paramilitary police and ordered his immediate release.

Why it matters: Khan's arrest sparked large and sometimes violent protests across the country, with at least 2,500 people arrested and 11 killed, and the military in the streets of multiple cities attempting to restore order. Thursday's ruling is another unexpected twist in the showdown between Pakistan's most popular politician and the military and political establishment.

Driving the news: Khan was in court for an unrelated case on Tuesday when a large swarm of police in tactical gear forced their way in and hauled him into a waiting vehicle.

Once in the custody of Pakistan's anti-corruption agency, he was charged with selling state gifts and executing a corrupt land deal, charges he strenuously denies.

If convicted, he could be barred from running in elections slated to take place later this year, which many analysts see as the true motive behind the charges.

In unprecedented scenes in a country where the military's authority is rarely questioned, protesters have stormed army properties, set fires, and chanted anti-army slogans. The military warned Wednesday that “any further attack on the army" would be "severely retaliated against."

"I would argue that there's more public anger being directed at the military today than at any time in several decades," says Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center. "Things are changing very quickly in Pakistan, and that's a reflection of Khan and his power."

Several government buildings and a national radio station were also vandalized or torched. In much of the country, schools have been closed and mobile internet blocked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan in April of last year, has called the demonstrators "terrorists."

Flashback: Khan was elected in 2018 with the tacit support of the military, but seemed to fall out with the top brass before being ousted in a no-confidence vote.

The cricket star-turned-populist politician started holding massive rallies around the country, during which he demanded early elections and accused Sharif, the military and the U.S. of conspiring against him. The U.S. rejected the accusations.

He has since been charged with several crimes, ranging from corruption to inciting terrorism. Police attempted to arrest him on multiple occasions in March but Khan's supporters surrounded his home and forced them back.

Shortly before he was arrested, Khan accused a senior official in Pakistani intelligence of playing a role in an apparent assassination attempt in which he was shot. The Army swiftly denounced the claim as "fabricated and malicious."

State of play: "The senior Army leadership has decided that it does not want Khan to be able to have a chance to return to power, and so by arresting him, the goal was clearly to take him out of the electoral picture for a period of time," Kugelman says. "For now that has backfired, based on what the Supreme Court had to say."

"This offers at least temporary relief to Khan, but senior members of his party are still under arrest, as well as thousands of supporters," says Madiha Afzal of the Brookings Institution.

What to watch: The court objected to the manner in which Khan was arrested, but not necessarily the fact that he was arrested. He's scheduled to appear in court again on Friday, Afzal notes, so "it's unclear if his relief will last."

Worth noting: The political crisis comes amid a sharp economic crisis, with the cost of living rising and Moody's warning this week that the country could default by June without an IMF bailout. The current standoff could delay any such deal.