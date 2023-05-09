Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested during a court appearance in the capital Islamabad on Tuesday, according to Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The big picture: The cricketer-turned-politician was in court on corruption charges, which Khan and his supporters say are politically motivated.