Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad

Then-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing in February 2022. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested during a court appearance in the capital Islamabad on Tuesday, according to Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The big picture: The cricketer-turned-politician was in court on corruption charges, which Khan and his supporters say are politically motivated.

  • Khan was removed from office more than a year ago in a no-confidence vote in Pakistan's Parliament.
  • Since then, he has led several mass rallies calling for early elections.
  • Police attempted to arrest Khan at his home in March, but were pushed back by his supporters.
