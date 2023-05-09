50 mins ago - World
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested during a court appearance in the capital Islamabad on Tuesday, according to Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
The big picture: The cricketer-turned-politician was in court on corruption charges, which Khan and his supporters say are politically motivated.
- Khan was removed from office more than a year ago in a no-confidence vote in Pakistan's Parliament.
- Since then, he has led several mass rallies calling for early elections.
- Police attempted to arrest Khan at his home in March, but were pushed back by his supporters.