Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in shooting at rally
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in a shooting at a political rally on Thursday, according to multiple media reports.
Driving the news: An official in Khan's party confirmed to Al Jazeera that the former prime minister was shot in the leg but said he wasn't in danger.
- It is not yet clear who was behind the shooting but police reportedly arrested a suspect at the scene, according to Al Jazeera.
The big picture: "He is stable. The bullet hit his leg. He is being shifted to a hospital in Lahore," Asad Umar, former finance minister and Khan’s party leader, told a local TV channel, Bloomberg reported.
- Several other people were reportedly injured in the attack as well, including lawmaker Faisal Javed, according to members of Khan's party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, Reuters reported.
- Over the past six days, Khan has been leading a protest march from Lahore to the capital of Islamabad, demanding snap elections, according to Sky News.
What they're saying: "I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.
- "Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country's politics," he added.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.