Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in shooting at rally

Imran Khan addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards capital Islamabad in Gujranwala on Nov. 1. Photo: Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in a shooting at a political rally on Thursday, according to multiple media reports.

Driving the news: An official in Khan's party confirmed to Al Jazeera that the former prime minister was shot in the leg but said he wasn't in danger.

It is not yet clear who was behind the shooting but police reportedly arrested a suspect at the scene, according to Al Jazeera.

The big picture: "He is stable. The bullet hit his leg. He is being shifted to a hospital in Lahore," Asad Umar, former finance minister and Khan’s party leader, told a local TV channel, Bloomberg reported.

Several other people were reportedly injured in the attack as well, including lawmaker Faisal Javed, according to members of Khan's party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, Reuters reported.

Over the past six days, Khan has been leading a protest march from Lahore to the capital of Islamabad, demanding snap elections, according to Sky News.

What they're saying: "I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

"Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country's politics," he added.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.