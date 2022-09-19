Skip to main content
Pakistan court orders police to drop terrorism charges against Imran Khan

Han Chen
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan appears before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Sept. 12. Photo: Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Pakistani court on Monday ordered police to drop terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Reuters reports.

State of play: The charges stemmed from a speech Khan gave last month, in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his aides was denied bail in a sedition case.

  • The Islamabad High Court said Khan’s comments were not punishable under Pakistan’s anti-terrorism law.

What they are saying: “This is actually an order to quash the charges,” Babar Awan, one of Khan's lawyers, told Reuters. "It only proves that these are trumped-up charges, and just a tool for political victimization."

The big picture: Since being ousted from office in April through a no-confidence vote in parliament, Khan has faced several other cases that could derail his political future.

  • The high court is scheduled to indict Khan on Thursday for threatening a judicial officer in a contempt of court case, per Reuters. If convicted, he could be disqualified from politics for at least five years.
  • The Pakistani judiciary is also reviewing foreign funding for Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party that an election commission found unlawful.
  • Khan in recent months has held large rallies across Pakistan, calling for snap elections. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has so far rejected Khan's demands.

