Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan charged under anti-terrorism act

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was charged under the country's antiterrorism act Sunday after he allegedly threatened senior police and a judge in a speech, per multiple reports.

Driving the news: The charges relate to a Saturday night speech the former cricket star delivered in the capital, Islamabad, in which he criticized officials' treatment of aide Shahbaz Gill, who was last week arrested on sedition charges, NDTV reports. Officials told the New York Times that Khan had yet to be arrested.

Flashback: Pakistan's Imran Khan removed as prime minister after no-confidence vote

