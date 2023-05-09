Liz Cheney blasts Trump in first 2024 ad

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Vice Chairwoman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, delivers remarks during the last public meeting in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is out with her first 2024 TV ad Tuesday, attacking former President Trump and warning that he "is a risk America can never take again."

Driving the news: Cheney, who has not ruled out a 2024 bid herself, does not appear in the 60-second ad, but she narrates over footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, saying that "there has never been a greater dereliction of duty by any president."

"Donald Trump is the only president in American history who has refused to guarantee the peaceful transfer of power," the former Jan. 6 Committee vice chair said.

"Donald Trump has proven he is unfit for office," she continued.

The big picture: The ad, funded by Cheney's political organization the Great Task PAC, is set to air first in New Hampshire, the first GOP primary state, per NBC News, which first reported on the ad.

Trump is scheduled to appear Wednesday at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. for a town hall with CNN.

Zoom out: Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is planning to publish a memoir in November, called "Oath and Honor," which will provide a first-hand account of Congress during the Capitol riot.

She is also a professor at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics.

Flashback: Cheney said that running in 2024 is "something I'm thinking about" after she lost her 2022 primary to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman.

Go deeper... Liz Cheney braces for a big loss — and plots a new beginning