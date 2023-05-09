First look: Jon Karl's next book on Trump
Jonathan Karl of ABC News, author of two bestsellers about former President Trump, will be out Nov. 7 with his deeply reported "Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party."
Driving the news: "From his exile in Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump has engineered a remarkable comeback," Karl told Axios. "He left the White House as a disgraced and defeated president in January 2021 and managed to once again become the dominant figure in the Republican Party."
The cover shows a bedraggled Trump returning to the White House from his botched rally in Tulsa in June 2020.
- Trump famously said in 2016: "We're gonna win so much, you may even get tired of winning."
Karl "has known Donald Trump since his days as a New York Post reporter in the 1990s, and he covered every day of Trump’s administration as ABC News chief White House correspondent," the publisher says.
- "In 1964, Ronald Reagan told Americans it was 'a time for choosing.' Sixty years later, Republicans have their own choice to make: Are they tired of winning?"
Karl's previous Trump books are "Betrayal" and "Front Row at the Trump Show."