Telehealth rules created during the pandemic that allowed for the prescribing of controlled substances without an in-person visit will stay in place as is until Nov. 11.

Driving the news: The Drug Enforcement Administration filed the rule on Tuesday to extend telehealth flexibilities, which will take effect on Thursday when the COVID-19 public health emergency expires.

Any existing provider-patient telehealth relationship established before Nov. 11, 2023 then can continue through November 2024.

A timeline for when the DEA expects to make a final decision on the future of the policy remains unclear, but a senior agency official said they're working to have clear regulations in place for patients before the extension expires.

Catch up quick: The original draft rules proposed by the agency in late February led to more than 38,000 public comments and significant backlash among patients and behavioral health experts who said the proposals would disrupt care and access to treatment.

Last week, DEA administrator Anne Milgram said asking the White House for more time to finalize the draft rules would allow Americans to access needed medications while the agency reviews the flood of comments and determines a path forward.

