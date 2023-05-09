Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly during a 2022 news conference in Madrid. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images

Canada's government on Monday expelled a Chinese diplomat who was accused of trying to intimidate a lawmaker who had sponsored a motion that declared Beijing's treatment of Muslim Uyghurs as a genocide.

Driving the news: Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly in a statement announced the government had declared the Toronto-based diplomat Zhao Wei "persona non grata."

China's embassy in Ottawa issued a statement denying it had interfered in Canadian politics and vowing Beijing would "resolutely take countermeasures."

The big picture: The announcement follows report by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that alleged Zhao had targeted Conservative opposition lawmaker Michael Chong and his relatives in China after he sponsored the bill condemning the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang — which the U.S. has also deemed a genocide.

Since the CSIS findings emerged in a Globe and Mail report in 2021, there have been allegations of alleged Chinese interference in Canada's elections.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in March appointed an independent special rapporteur to investigate the allegations.

What they're saying: Joly said in her statement that she made the decision after careful consideration.

"I have been clear: we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home," she added.

Meanwhile, Chong told reporters after the announcement that it "shouldn't have taken two years for the government to make this decision."