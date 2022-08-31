UN report finds "serious human rights violations" in Xinjiang

The UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner released a long-awaited report Wednesday detailing the Chinese government's "serious human rights violations" in Xinjiang, which the U.S. has deemed a genocide against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.

Driving the news: The report, which was released minutes before UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's tenure ended, states that the Chinese government's actions "may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity."

The UN report determines that there is evidence of “a pattern of large-scale arbitrary detention” of the mostly Muslim Uyghurs. China has claimed the detention camps in Xinjiang are vocational training centers, despite reporting and witness accounts to the contrary.

They were opened as part of what the Chinese government described as a counter-terrorism initiative in Xinjiang. The U.S. and various human rights groups say some detainees have been subjected to forced sterilization, rape, forced labor and torture.

The UN report finds "possible forced sterilization" and “credible” allegations of rape and torture.

Between the lines: The report’s release was delayed due to strenuous objections from Beijing. It was unclear up until Wednesday whether Bachelet would release it prior to the end of her term.

What they're saying: "Serious human rights violations have been committed in [Xinjiang] in the context of the Government’s application of counter-terrorism and counter-'extremism' strategies," the report says.