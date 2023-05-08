China says stabilizing relations with U.S. is "top priority"

The U.S. ambassador to China Nicholas Burns(second from left) met with China's foreign minister Qin Gang(second from right) on Monday. Photo: China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials discussed the importance of stabilizing bilateral relations on Monday after recent events derailed efforts to repair ties.

Why it matters: It's the first known meeting between China's Foreign Minister Qin Gan and U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns since the U.S. downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon in February.

Catch up quick: China suspended several cooperation channels with the U.S. after then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last August.

The tensions somewhat eased last November when President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met at the G20 summit and pledged to improve cooperation.

But the rift widened again over the spy balloon incident, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his scheduled trip to Beijing and China declining a U.S. request for a call between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe.

For its part, China maintains the balloon was a civilian airship that was blown off course.

What they're saying: "We discussed challenges in the U.S.-China relationship and the necessity of stabilizing ties and expanding high-level communication," Burns tweeted after meeting with Qin on Monday.

During the meeting, Qin said that the "top priority is to stabilize Sino-U.S. relations, avoid a downward spiral and prevent any accidents between China and the United States," per a statement released by China's Foreign Ministry.

Qin urged the U.S. to "stop undermining China's sovereignty, security and development interests," especially on the issue of Taiwan. He also asked Washington to handle "accidents" in bilateral relations in a "calm, professional and practical" manner.

What to watch: Blinken said last week that he hoped to reschedule a visit to China later this year, stressing the importance of re-establishing "regular lines of communication at all levels and across our government."