China warns of path to "confrontation and conflict" with U.S.

The U.S. and China are on a path towards "conflict and confrontation" unless the U.S. changes course, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned Tuesday at a press conference.

Why it matters: Tensions between China and the U.S., which spiked in 2022, soured further last month after a high-altitude surveillance balloon sent by the Chinese government was discovered flying over the U.S.

State of play: President Biden has repeatedly claimed that while the U.S. seeks to compete with China it does not wish for conflict.

Qin threw cold water on the U.S. position, claiming that the U.S. "so-called competition" amounted to "total containment and suppression."

"If the U.S. side does not hit the brakes but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing or a crash and there will be conflict and confrontation," Qin said at the press conference.

The big picture: Qin's remarks echoed Chinese President Xi Jinping address to political delegates on Monday, in which Xi accused the U.S. of instigating a policy of "containment, encirclement and suppression of China," NBC News reported.