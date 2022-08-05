China sanctions Pelosi and halts U.S. talks over Taiwan trip

China imposed undefined sanctions on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her immediate family members on Friday after she infuriated Beijing with an overnight trip to Taiwan earlier this week.

Why it matters: China's Foreign Ministry also announced it was ending talks with the U.S. on climate change, military issues, anti-drug measures and other matters in retaliation for Pelosi's visit.

The big picture: China's Foreign Ministry announced the sanctions and the end of the talks as the country was holding live-fire military drills around Taiwan, calling her visit an "egregious provocation."

The drills on Friday included warships and aircraft maneuvers near Taiwan. China's military launched 11 ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan's northern, southern and eastern coasts on Thursday.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and rejects any gesture that would treat it as an independent nation.

Pelosi was the highest ranking U.S. official to visit the island in 25 years.

What they're saying: Pelosi, who traveled to Japan after her flight to Taiwan, denounced China's military drills, demanding it "immediately" stop.

"The Chinese made their strikes, probably using our visit as an excuse," Pelosi said.

"They may try to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places but they will not isolate Taiwan," she said. "They are not doing our traveling schedule, the Chinese government is not doing that."

Editor's note: This article was updated with new details on China's response to Pelosi's visit.