At least 7 killed after car drives into crowd in Texas border town

A San Mateo County Sheriff officer puts up police tape at a crime scene after a shooting at the Spanish Town shops in Half Moon Bay, California, on January 24, 2023. (Photo by Samantha Laurey / AFP) (

Seven people have died and several others injured after a car drove into a crowd of people waiting at a bus stop in a Texas border town on Sunday morning.

Driving the news: Authorities confirmed that seven people were killed in Brownsville, Texas, and believe between four to six others were injured. The conditions of the injured were not given at the press conference.

What we know so far

Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said most of the victims are Venezuelan men, and they believe there are some migrants among the deceased and injured.

The men were among a group of people waiting at an unmarked bus stop across from a Catholic charity that assists migrants. Sandoval said the men were sitting on the curb when the car arrived around 8:30 am local time.

Ozanam Center director Victor Maldonado said the shelter is across the street from the bus stop and had a security camera pointed toward the area at the time of the incident.

“What we see in the video is that this SUV — a Range Rover — just ran the light that was about 100 feet away and just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop,” Maldonado said at the press conference.

The SUV flipped after hitting the curb and then hit the sidewalk further down the street. People walking on the sidewalk were also hit, Maldonado said.

What we know about the driver

The driver, who has not been identified by law enforcement officials beyond being a Hispanic male, was detained at the scene by witnesses, Sandoval said.

The man has been charged with reckless driving and other charges are expected to follow.

The driver was injured in the crash and is being treated at a local hospital.

Sandoval told KRGV-TV that they are testing the driver for intoxication and have not determined if the crash was intentional or an accident.

About Brownsville, Texas

Brownsville is a town of about 186,00 people, located directly across the U.S.-Mexico border from the town of Matamoros, Mexico.

Brownsville also holds a port of entry into the United States, and is a popular crossing point for migrants seeking entry into the country.

The crash occurred days before Title 42, the federal statute that allows the U.S. to return migrants back to Mexico or their home countries is set to end on May 11.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more info is available.