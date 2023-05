King Charles III is crowned during his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Photo: Jonathan Brady/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were officially crowned on Saturday in a royal ceremony at Westminster Abbey that was decades in the making.

The big picture: The lavish ceremony included traditions that have been in place for more than 1,000 years. It was the first coronation in the U.K. in 70 years.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach during the king's procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the Household Cavalry, Divisions of Blues and Royals march during the coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William arrive for the coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Prince Harry arrives at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Andy Stenning/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla travel to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond State Coach. Photo: Graeme Robertson/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive at the coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Toby Melville/WPA via Getty Images

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their coronations at Westminster Abbey. Photo: Victoria Jones/AFP via Getty Images

The centuries-old St. Edward's Crown arrives for the coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Phil Noble/WPA via Getty Images

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places St, Edward's Crown onto the head of Britain's King Charles III. Photo: Richard Pohle/AFP via Getty Images

The 104 Regiment Royal Artillery fire rounds at Cardiff Castle in Wales during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

People watch the coronation on giant screens in the rain in Hyde Park. Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

First lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive for the coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Andrew Matthews/WPA via Getty Images