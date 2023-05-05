Serbia reels from second mass shooting in 2 days
A drive-by shooting in Serbia late Thursday left at least eight people dead and 10 others wounded, state media report.
The big picture: The attack near the town of Mladenovac, south of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, was the second mass shooting in two days in a country that the BBC notes has 39.1 firearms per 100 people due to the Balkan wars of the 1990s, but where mass shootings are rare.
- The last mass shooting before this week occurred in 2013 when a veteran of the Balkan wars fatally shot 13 people in central Serbia.
Zoom in: Police issued a warrant for the arrest of the 21-year-old man suspected of carrying out what Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gašić described as "a terrorist act," Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) reported on Friday morning.
- Authorities said the gunman shot at people randomly from a car using an automatic weapon in the village of Dubona.
- The suspect was arrested near the city of Kragujevac on Friday morning, according to RTS.
- Over 600 members of Serbian Special Forces had searched for the suspect for several hours as police "cordoned off" a building where they believed he was hiding, per CNN.
On Wednesday, a teenage boy opened fire at Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in Belgrade, where he's a student, and killed eight children and a security guard.
- Police believe the seventh-grader used his father's gun, according to the Serbian Interior Ministry.
