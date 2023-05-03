Teen kills 8 children and guard in shooting at Serbia school, police say

Ambulances and police officers arrive following a shooting at a school in Belgrade. Photo: Oliver Bunic/AFP

A teenage boy opened fire on a school in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Wednesday, killing nine, including eight children, according to authorities.

The big picture: The suspected shooter, who police said was born in 2009 and is a student at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in the Vračar district, has been arrested, according to the Interior Ministry. At least six other children and a teacher were injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.