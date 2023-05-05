10 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Scoop: Neera Tanden to replace Susan Rice as head of Domestic Policy Council
Neera Tanden will replace Susan Rice as the head of the Domestic Policy Council, according to Biden officials familiar with the move.
- Stef Feldman, senior adviser to Rice and a longtime Biden aide, will replace Tanden as staff secretary, the important post that controls the flow of paper into the Oval Office.
Why it matters: It further boosts Tanden in the Biden White House after she started the administration with a failed confirmation battle to lead the Office of Management and Budget.
This is a developing story.