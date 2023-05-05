Skip to main content
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Neera Tanden to replace Susan Rice as head of Domestic Policy Council

Alex Thompson

Neera Tanden testifies before the Senate Budget Committee in February 2021. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Neera Tanden will replace Susan Rice as the head of the Domestic Policy Council, according to Biden officials familiar with the move.

  • Stef Feldman, senior adviser to Rice and a longtime Biden aide, will replace Tanden as staff secretary, the important post that controls the flow of paper into the Oval Office.

Why it matters: It further boosts Tanden in the Biden White House after she started the administration with a failed confirmation battle to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

This is a developing story.

Go deeper