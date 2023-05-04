Porn industry group sues over Utah's age verification law
The Free Speech Coalition, a trade association for the adult entertainment industry, filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday challenging Utah's new age verification law.
How it works: The state law, which took effect Wednesday, requires adult websites to verify the age of their users in order to access their platforms.
Catch up quick: The lawsuit comes two days after Pornhub, one of the world's most-visited sites, disabled access to its web page across the state in protest of the policy.
Of note: Erotica author D.S. Dawson, an anonymous attorney and multiple companies that host adult content websites, are also listed as plaintiffs in Wednesday's suit.
Details: The lawsuit argues Utah's new law violates free speech rights and breaches the privacy of individuals accessing pornographic content.
- It also claims the law could lead to children turning to the dark web "to obtain material far more harmful than what is available from popular adult websites."
Between the lines: The new law mandates that internet users can prove their ages through a "digitized identification card" or third-party age-verification service.
Yes, but: In a letter posted this week, Alison Boden, executive director of the Free Speech Coalition, said unlike Louisiana, which passed a similar age verification law earlier this year, Utah "does not have a system for verifying a Mobile Driver's License online."
What they're saying: "We are very, very much in support of device-based age verification and are willing to work with any partners to accomplish it and implement it on every one of all platforms," Solomon Friedman, a founding investor at Ethical Capital Partners, the private-equity firm that owns Pornhub's parent company MindGeek, told Axios Salt Lake City.
- "All that is required is a legislative and industry will," he said.
- A spokesperson for the Utah governor's office declined to comment on ongoing litigation.