Porn industry group sues over Utah's age verification law

The Free Speech Coalition, a trade association for the adult entertainment industry, filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday challenging Utah's new age verification law.

How it works: The state law, which took effect Wednesday, requires adult websites to verify the age of their users in order to access their platforms.

Catch up quick: The lawsuit comes two days after Pornhub, one of the world's most-visited sites, disabled access to its web page across the state in protest of the policy.

Of note: Erotica author D.S. Dawson, an anonymous attorney and multiple companies that host adult content websites, are also listed as plaintiffs in Wednesday's suit.

Details: The lawsuit argues Utah's new law violates free speech rights and breaches the privacy of individuals accessing pornographic content.

It also claims the law could lead to children turning to the dark web "to obtain material far more harmful than what is available from popular adult websites."

Between the lines: The new law mandates that internet users can prove their ages through a "digitized identification card" or third-party age-verification service.

Yes, but: In a letter posted this week, Alison Boden, executive director of the Free Speech Coalition, said unlike Louisiana, which passed a similar age verification law earlier this year, Utah "does not have a system for verifying a Mobile Driver's License online."

What they're saying: "We are very, very much in support of device-based age verification and are willing to work with any partners to accomplish it and implement it on every one of all platforms," Solomon Friedman, a founding investor at Ethical Capital Partners, the private-equity firm that owns Pornhub's parent company MindGeek, told Axios Salt Lake City.