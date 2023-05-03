Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Cleveland, Texas, mass shooting suspect arrested
The man suspected of killing five of his neighbors with an AR-15-style rifle in their Texas home was taken into custody in Montgomery County on Tuesday evening, authorities said.
Driving the news: Francisco Oropesa, 38, whom authorities named as a suspect in Friday's shootings in Cleveland, was "taken into custody in Montgomery County without incident" about 7pm local time, per a statement from the local sheriff's office.
- Oropesa faces five counts of murder in the killings of four adults and a 9-year-old boy. Authorities on Sunday offered a reward totaling $80,000 for the s capture after saying they had "zero leads."
- Officials said at a briefing on Tuesday evening that Oropesa was appended following a tip to the FBI line.
- San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said at the briefing "he was caught hiding in a closet underneath some laundry."
The big picture: The victims were identified by law enforcement as: Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 9.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.