The State of the Global Financial System panel at the Milken Institute event in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo: Michael Flaherty/Aida Amer

Top executives at U.S. financial institutions flagged a broader concern around the nation's commercial real estate market, amid tumult in the banking sector.

Why it matters: The insights Monday morning come at a delicate time for the U.S. economy, which is digesting the government takeover of First Republic Bank, the FDIC's third bank intervention since March.

What they're saying: "There's already a lot of pressure in that area," said PGIM CEO David Hunt, referring to the commercial real estate market.

Hunt was speaking at an opening panel during the Milken Institute's Global Conference, an annual gathering of business and global leaders held in Los Angeles.

The panel pointed specifically to the strain on commercial real estate backed securities (CMBS) and the turmoil that the Fed's rapid rate hikes have caused across that segment.

"We're seeing CMBS as much as an opportunity as it is a challenge," added fellow panelist Rishi Kapoor, co-CEO of Investcorp.

Catch up quick: Remote work that took hold during the pandemic hollowed out cities, and sank office occupancy rates.

Rising interest rates added an additional layer of stress on commercial real estate market, as major loans come due for developers.

Yes, but: Certain parts of commercial real estate are under pressure, but not all of it, said Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser.

The bottom end of the CMBS stack will be under stress, she notes.

"But let's not make the sweeping statements and let's not tarnish all the regional and small banks" that provided loans to the sector, Fraser added.

Fraser's bottom line: The First Republic takeover addressed a critical uncertainty looming over the market, and the Citi leader's confidence in the U.S. financial system is unwavering.