Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin to retire after 2024
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) on Monday announced plans to retire rather than seek a fourth term in the Senate.
Why it matters: Cardin's retirement announcement could spur a crowded Democratic primary in the solidly blue state, which hasn't had a Senate vacancy since 2016.
Driving the news: “I have run my last election and will not be on the ballot in 2024," Cardin, 79, said in a Monday statement, adding that "there is still much work to be done" before his term expires in January 2025.
- The chair of the Small Business Committee and former ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee, Cardin has served in the Senate since 2007.
- He previously served as a member of the U.S. House and as speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates.
What we're watching: A large field of would-be Democratic successors could materialize. Cardin told the Baltimore Sun: “I know that people are interested. Let’s see who is prepared to do it. I am extremely confident we will hold the seat."
- Prince George's County executive Angela Alsobrooks, Rep. David Trone and Rep. Jamie Raskin, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, have been reported as potential candidates.
- A similar battle is playing out over a Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).
The other side: "Democrats are quickly realizing that the Senate won't be any fun for them when Republicans retake the majority in 2024," National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson Tate Mitchell said in a statement.
- Former Gov. Larry Hogan – who, along with his lieutenant governor, is the only Republican to have won statewide office in Maryland in 20 years – is reportedly being courted to run but has long ruled out interest in seeking a Senate seat.