Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin to retire after 2024

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) on Monday announced plans to retire rather than seek a fourth term in the Senate.

Why it matters: Cardin's retirement announcement could spur a crowded Democratic primary in the solidly blue state, which hasn't had a Senate vacancy since 2016.

Driving the news: “I have run my last election and will not be on the ballot in 2024," Cardin, 79, said in a Monday statement, adding that "there is still much work to be done" before his term expires in January 2025.

The chair of the Small Business Committee and former ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee, Cardin has served in the Senate since 2007.

He previously served as a member of the U.S. House and as speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates.

What we're watching: A large field of would-be Democratic successors could materialize. Cardin told the Baltimore Sun: “I know that people are interested. Let’s see who is prepared to do it. I am extremely confident we will hold the seat."

Prince George's County executive Angela Alsobrooks, Rep. David Trone and Rep. Jamie Raskin, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, have been reported as potential candidates.

A similar battle is playing out over a Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

The other side: "Democrats are quickly realizing that the Senate won't be any fun for them when Republicans retake the majority in 2024," National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson Tate Mitchell said in a statement.