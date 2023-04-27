An image of the Discord logo and suspect Jack Teixeira reflected in an image of the Pentagon. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guardsman charged in connection with the leaking of sensitive Pentagon documents, "may still have access to a trove of classified information," prosecutors said late Wednesday.

Driving the news: Prosecutors said in a court filing seeking Teixera's continued detention that the 21-year-old IT specialist from North Dighton, Massachusetts, was a "serious flight risk" and an "ongoing risk both to the national security of the United States and to the community."

Teixera is due to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

The big picture: Teixera is accused of being at the center of a leak of highly classified documents that indicated the U.S. spied on allies including Israel, South Korea and Ukraine, as well as Russia.

However, prosecutors alleged in their latest court filing that the information Teixera accessed "far exceeds what has been publicly disclosed."

What they're saying: "The nature of the materials that the Defendant accessed — not all of which have publicly surfaced — have the capacity to cause additional exceptionally grave damage to the U.S. national security if disclosed," according to the prosecutors.

"Not only does the Defendant stand charged with having betrayed his oath and his country but — when those actions began to surface — he appears to have taken a series of obstructive steps intended to thwart the government's ability to ascertain the full scope of what he has obtained and the universe of unauthorized users with whom he shared these materials," they continued.

This allegedly included him telling others on a social media platform to "delete all messages" and if "anyone comes looking" to not tell them.

Following Teixera's arrest," authorities searched a dumpster at his residence and found a tablet, a laptop, and an Xbox gaming console, all of which had been smashed," prosecutors said.

Of note: The prosecutors said Teixera had a "troubling history" that saw him regularly make "comments about violence and murder" on social media.

They also accused him of using his government computer to research mass shootings, allegedly typing "Ruby Ridge," "Las Vegas shooting," "Mandalay Bay shooting," "Buffalo tops shooting," and "Uvalde."

