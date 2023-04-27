1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Capitol to shut down on-site COVID testing centers
The U.S. Capitol is shutting down its on-site COVID testing centers at the end of May, according to a notice sent to congressional offices and obtained by Axios.
Why it matters: It's the latest signal of a turning point in the government's approach to the coronavirus pandemic, which the vast majority of Americans say they no longer view as a serious crisis.
- President Biden has already signed a resolution ending the COVID national emergency, several months earlier than planned, after lawmakers in both parties voted to pass the measure.
Driving the news: In the notice, sent by the Capitol's Office of the Attending Physician, offices were told that walk-in PCR testing sites "will be discontinued" on May 31.
- The office said it will provide "limited" rapid and PCR testing to lawmakers, but not staff, for events and travel.
- "Individuals or offices desiring to continue a surveillance testing program may seek out home testing kit options widely available in the community," the notice stated.
The big picture: A new COVID subvariant, XBB. 1.16 or "Arcturus," was detected in March and has been spreading, Axios' Ivana Saric reported.
- The Centers for Disease Control earlier this month moved to make a second Omicron booster available to seniors and immunocompromised individuals.
- Yes, but: An Axios/Ipsos poll released April 12 found that 9% of voters view COVID as a "serious crisis," with 73% agreeing that it's "a problem, but manageable." Another 17% said it is "not a problem at all."