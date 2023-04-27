Capitol to shut down on-site COVID testing centers

The U.S. Capitol is shutting down its on-site COVID testing centers at the end of May, according to a notice sent to congressional offices and obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: It's the latest signal of a turning point in the government's approach to the coronavirus pandemic, which the vast majority of Americans say they no longer view as a serious crisis.

President Biden has already signed a resolution ending the COVID national emergency, several months earlier than planned, after lawmakers in both parties voted to pass the measure.

Driving the news: In the notice, sent by the Capitol's Office of the Attending Physician, offices were told that walk-in PCR testing sites "will be discontinued" on May 31.

The office said it will provide "limited" rapid and PCR testing to lawmakers, but not staff, for events and travel.

"Individuals or offices desiring to continue a surveillance testing program may seek out home testing kit options widely available in the community," the notice stated.

The big picture: A new COVID subvariant, XBB. 1.16 or "Arcturus," was detected in March and has been spreading, Axios' Ivana Saric reported.