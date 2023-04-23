Mike Pence wants mifepristone removed from market to "protect the unborn"

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to guests at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off on April 22, 2023 in Clive, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Pence would like the abortion pill mifepristone removed from pharmacies in the U.S., despite the Supreme Court ruling last week to allow continued access to the medication.

Driving the news: The Supreme Court preserved access to the pill while litigation over the FDA-approved drug plays out in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

"I have deep concerns about the way the FDA went about approving mifepristone 20 years ago. I'm grateful that action is being taken in the courts to hold the FDA accountable to what the law requires in reviewing any medication that's made on the marketplace," Pence said during an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

"I'd like to see this medication off the market to protect the unborn," he said.

Context: Pence, a staunch opponent of abortion rights, is weighing a 2024 bid for the White House at a time when access to abortion is shaping up to be a centerpiece issue on the campaign trail.

Pence, who served as vice president under former President Trump, did not commit to running during Sunday's interview, but instead said he would make an announcement before "late June" should he choose to enter the race.

Pence, like Trump, spoke this weekend at an event for the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition with several others, like former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchingson, who are already seeking the GOP nomination, or at least weighing entering the race.

What they're saying: "I'm pro-life. I don't apologize for it. I think the fact the Biden administration allowed mifepristone to be made available on a mail-order basis was a fundamental change. Even in states that have limited abortion," Pence said.

"I'm grateful that action is being taken in the courts to hold the FDA accountable to what the law requires in reviewing any medication that's made on the marketplace."

Pence added that he believes most Americans would support a "minimum national standard" abortion ban at 15 weeks.

"The cause of restoring the sanctity of life to the center of American law is the calling of our time. "

Worth noting: Dissatisfaction among Americans over abortion policy is the highest it's been since 2001, according to a Gallup poll conducted in February 2023.