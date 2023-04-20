Tornado kills at least 2 in Oklahoma as storms strike Central U.S.
A severe storm system was unleashing strong winds and hail over the Central U.S. and spawning several tornadoes over Wednesday night — including one in Oklahoma that authorities said killed at least two people.
The big picture: The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings across the region on Wednesday night, along with tornado watches and warnings for six states: Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Texas and Oklahoma. Tornado warnings were in effect for Iowa through midnight local time.
Of note: McClain County Emergency Management confirmed a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" over Cole, Oklahoma, was moving east at 30 mph in the evening.
- The McClain County Sheriff's office said late Wednesday at least two people died when the tornado struck, damaging buildings in the town.
- The National Weather Service also confirmed another "dangerous tornado" in Shawnee, Oklahoma, where images showed trees down and damage to the Oklahoma Baptist University.
By the numbers: Nearly 20,000 customers were without power overnight, according to utility tracker poweroutage.us.