A severe storm system was unleashing strong winds and hail over the Central U.S. and spawning several tornadoes over Wednesday night — including one in Oklahoma that authorities said killed at least two people.

The big picture: The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings across the region on Wednesday night, along with tornado watches and warnings for six states: Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Texas and Oklahoma. Tornado warnings were in effect for Iowa through midnight local time.

Photo: National Weather Service Norman/Twitter

Of note: McClain County Emergency Management confirmed a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" over Cole, Oklahoma, was moving east at 30 mph in the evening.

The McClain County Sheriff's office said late Wednesday at least two people died when the tornado struck, damaging buildings in the town.

The National Weather Service also confirmed another "dangerous tornado" in Shawnee, Oklahoma, where images showed trees down and damage to the Oklahoma Baptist University.

By the numbers: Nearly 20,000 customers were without power overnight, according to utility tracker poweroutage.us.