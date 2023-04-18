Netflix second livestream stumbles

Love is not patient, as fans of Netflix's "Love is Blind" reality show demonstrated on Sunday night when a live reunion episode failed to stream as promised.

Driving the news: The "Love is Blind Live Reunion" was the streamer's second-ever live show.

The Sunday 8pm ET broadcast was delayed by more than an hour before Netflix apologized and said it would put the show online "as soon as humanly possible."

While some viewers were able to see the show, the company ultimately released it globally this afternoon at 3pm ET.

The big picture: "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" was the streamer's first live show and it didn't experience any issues.

Netflix has been exploring more live programming, as the pioneer of binging looks to appointment viewing to spark audience attention.

What to watch: Netflix will report first quarter earnings tomorrow after the bell.