6 mins ago - Economy & Business
Netflix second livestream stumbles
Love is not patient, as fans of Netflix's "Love is Blind" reality show demonstrated on Sunday night when a live reunion episode failed to stream as promised.
Driving the news: The "Love is Blind Live Reunion" was the streamer's second-ever live show.
- The Sunday 8pm ET broadcast was delayed by more than an hour before Netflix apologized and said it would put the show online "as soon as humanly possible."
- While some viewers were able to see the show, the company ultimately released it globally this afternoon at 3pm ET.
The big picture: "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" was the streamer's first live show and it didn't experience any issues.
- Netflix has been exploring more live programming, as the pioneer of binging looks to appointment viewing to spark audience attention.
What to watch: Netflix will report first quarter earnings tomorrow after the bell.