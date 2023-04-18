Skip to main content
6 mins ago - Economy & Business

Netflix second livestream stumbles

Hope King
Love is not patient, as fans of Netflix's "Love is Blind" reality show demonstrated on Sunday night when a live reunion episode failed to stream as promised.

Driving the news: The "Love is Blind Live Reunion" was the streamer's second-ever live show.

  • The Sunday 8pm ET broadcast was delayed by more than an hour before Netflix apologized and said it would put the show online "as soon as humanly possible."
  • While some viewers were able to see the show, the company ultimately released it globally this afternoon at 3pm ET.

The big picture: "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" was the streamer's first live show and it didn't experience any issues.

  • Netflix has been exploring more live programming, as the pioneer of binging looks to appointment viewing to spark audience attention.

What to watch: Netflix will report first quarter earnings tomorrow after the bell.

