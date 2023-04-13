Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Streaming guide: "Love Is Blind" ends, "Barry" returns

Maxwell Millington
Illustration of a remote control with an Axios button.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Who will say "I do"? Here's a look at what’s coming to streaming services this weekend and beyond.

Netflix
  • "Love Is Blind": The finale of season four will be available Friday.

Of note: The reunion episode will air live Sunday at 5pm PT/8pm ET. Fans can submit questions on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE.

  • "Obsession": This limited series and thriller follows an affair between a married father and his son's partner. Available Thursday.
Hulu
HBO Max
  • "A Black Lady Sketch Show": The Emmy-winning sketch comedy show starring Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend returns for a fourth season. Available Friday.
  • "Barry": Bill Hader's dark comedy series returns for its fourth and final season. The season will begin with two new episodes available 10pm Sunday.
Apple TV+
  • "Jane": Accompanied by her friend David and Greybeard the chimpanzee, 9-year-old Jane (inspired by Jane Goodall) sets out on a quest to save endangered animals. Season one will be available Friday.
Prime Video
  • "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel": In the fifth and final season of this 20-time Emmy-winning series, we'll see just how far Midge rises in fame.
