Streaming guide: "Love Is Blind" ends, "Barry" returns

Who will say "I do"? Here's a look at what’s coming to streaming services this weekend and beyond.

Netflix

"Love Is Blind": The finale of season four will be available Friday.

Of note: The reunion episode will air live Sunday at 5pm PT/8pm ET. Fans can submit questions on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE.

"Obsession": This limited series and thriller follows an affair between a married father and his son's partner. Available Thursday.

Hulu

"'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis": See intimate footage of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino, Italy. Available Thursday.

HBO Max

"A Black Lady Sketch Show": The Emmy-winning sketch comedy show starring Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend returns for a fourth season. Available Friday.

"Barry": Bill Hader's dark comedy series returns for its fourth and final season. The season will begin with two new episodes available 10pm Sunday.

Apple TV+

"Jane": Accompanied by her friend David and Greybeard the chimpanzee, 9-year-old Jane (inspired by Jane Goodall) sets out on a quest to save endangered animals. Season one will be available Friday.

Prime Video