Nielsen regains accreditation for national TV ratings

Nielsen has regained accreditation for its national TV ratings after meeting the Media Rating Council's standards.

Why it matters: A lack of accreditation had contributed to a loss of faith in what had been considered the media industry's most authoritative provider of TV measurement, giving rise to alternative measurement companies.

Flashback: The MRC, the media industry's de-facto measurement watchdog, voted to suspend the accreditation for Nielsen's national TV measurement service in September 2021 after it had undercounted TV viewership.

Details: Nielsen said in its press release that the MRC had hired independent auditors to review the company's progress and determined that it was in compliance.