Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina" makes Library of Congress history

Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina," the first mariachi recordings known to ever be made, and the late Irene Cara's "Flashdance ... What a Feeling" are among the 25 works inducted into the Library of Congress' national recording registry this year.

Driving the news: The Library of Congress announced on Wednesday its annual list of 25 titles that will be preserved because they are “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and are at least 10 years old.

Two of the titles — "Gasolina" and "Flashdance" — were nominated by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, which has been pushing for more representation by Latino artists.

What they're saying: The selection "adds the voices of groundbreaking artists to our nation’s cultural archive and acknowledges their lasting impact on American culture,” U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) said in a statement.

Background: The library received over 1,100 nominations for this year's list.

Other recordings that made the cut include "Like a Virgin" by Madonna, Mariah Carey's "All I want for Christmas is you," and the Super Mario Bros. theme music.

"Gasolina," which put reggaeton on the mainstream map, is the first reggaeton song on the registry

The Library of Congress said in a news release that the song "ignited a massive shift for reggaeton with its crossover appeal."

