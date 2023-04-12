2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Wage growth returns with cooling inflation
Workers are seeing real pay gains on a monthly basis as inflation cools, this morning’s consumer price index report shows.
By the numbers: Real average hourly earnings rose 0.2% from February to March.
- From January to February, they decreased 0.1%.
- Compared to March 2022, real average hourly earnings are still down — by 0.7%. But that's an improvement from the 1.3% dip from February 2022 to February 2023.
What to watch: With overall inflation sitting at 5% now, there’s one big sector of the economy where wages are rising faster — leisure and hospitality, where demand for workers remains strong.