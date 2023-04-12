Unpacking the market's commercial real estate problem

Data: Moody's Analytics; Chart: Axios Visuals

If you're waiting for the commercial real estate apocalypse to hit, it might be a while — maybe forever.

Why it matters: Commercial real estate, particularly the office sector, is slumping — and the regional banks that lend to the space aren't looking so hot either — leading to concerns about a "doom loop."

"There's definitely been an overreaction in the market about the relationship between banks and CRE [commercial real estate]," said Kevin Fagan, a senior director and head of CRE economic analysis at Moody’s Analytics.

Catch up fast: Market watchers were spooked by Federal Reserve data showing that the holders of commercial real estate loans are a highly concentrated group — with small and regional U.S. banks (those not in the top 25) collectively holding 67%.

Reality check: That eye-popping number turns out to be a bit misleading. Under the hood, the situation is more nuanced, as detailed in two reports from the Mortgage Bankers Association and Moody's Analytics.

The 67% figure includes loans backed by traditional commercial real estate — apartment complexes, office buildings, retail space — but it also includes construction loans, loans backing farmland, or loans to owner-occupied properties like two-family houses.

State of play: The traditional commercial real estate lending market is incredibly diverse. That means borrowers should have options when it comes time to refinance.

Banks — large and small — account for 39% of outstanding loans, per Moody's Analytics.

Regional banks hold just 14% of outstanding loans.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac also make a lot of these loans as do life insurance companies. (The chart above has the breakdown.)

Zoom out: Regardless of the lender mix, there’s sure to be pain in the commercial real estate market in the coming years — likely driven by growing distress in the office building segment.

Office loans represent about 17% of outstanding commercial real estate debt, as calculated by the MBA.

Rents aren't what they used to be, and building values are going to fall.

With a glut of loans coming due soon, some will surely default. Morgan Stanley estimates that $1.5 trillion in commercial real estate debt is set to mature over the next two years.

But, but, but: "They're not systemic risks to the overall economy," says Fagan.

For one thing, similar to what happened in the residential mortgage market, underwriting standards improved after the global financial crisis.

Specifically, loan-to-value (LTV) ratios are much lower now, as the chart below shows. That means borrowers have more equity (and proportionally smaller loans) on their properties.

That's going to help when it's time to refinance these loans. Borrowers may still have a shot at affording new loans, despite lower building values and higher interest rates.

And when defaults do happen, lower LTVs should mean smaller losses for the lenders.