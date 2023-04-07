The Masters: Round 1 is in the books

Augusta National played relatively easy on Thursday, with calm winds and humid conditions leading to low scores.

Leaderboard: Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka sit atop the leaderboard at 7-under. That's tied for the most scores of 65 or lower in a single round in Masters history.

Hovland shot a bogey-free round in an azalea-themed floral shirt that had social media buzzing. "I just wear what they tell me to wear," he said.

Rahm started his day with a four-putt double bogey on No. 1. Then he rallied in spectacular fashion, shooting 9-under over his next 17 holes.

Koepka had eight birdies en route to his best round ever at Augusta. After years of injuries and pain, the four-time major champion is finally healthy again.

On their heels: Cameron Young and Jason Day are both 5-under, and seven golfers are tied at 4-under, including defending champ Scottie Scheffler and amateur Sam Bennett (more on him below).

Tiger watch: A hobbled Tiger Woods drove the ball reasonably well (10 of 14 fairways) but struggled with his irons and his putter to finish 2-over par.

Mic'd up: Rory McIlroy and Max Homa were mic'd up and interviewed live in the middle of their rounds.

Following Phil: What was it like following Phil Mickelson? "I heard plenty of cheers but also endless debates about LIV," writes No Laying Up's Kevin Van Valkenburg. Lefty sits at 1-under.

Flying solo: After his playing partner Kevin Na withdrew due to illness at the turn, Mike Weir played the back nine by himself. Sounds pretty sweet, honestly.

Looking ahead: Conditions are expected to be drastically different for Round 2, with rain throughout the day and thunderstorms that could upend afternoon play.

Saturday looks worse, with up to 2 inches of rain and wind gusts of 25 miles per hour expected.

"Most of the guys are going low today," said Woods following his Thursday round. "This was the day to do it."

