1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Easter's top candy is Reese's peanut butter eggs

Kelly Tyko
Reproduced from Instacart; Note: “Top-selling” candies are those with sales that grew more than 50% April 4-17, 2022 compared to the two weeks before; Map: Axios Visuals

Chocolate is king for Easter and America’s favorite candy is Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, according to data from Instacart.

Driving the news: The Reese’s eggs were the top-selling seasonal candy on Instacart last year in 29 states with Reese’s cups, Starburst Easter Jellybeans, and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate tied with five states each.

By the numbers: RetailMeNot’s Easter candy survey also put Reese’s eggs at the top with 51% of the 1,000 people surveyed claiming it’s their favorite followed by chocolate bunnies (17%), Cadbury eggs (13%), jellybeans (12%) and Peeps (7%).

  • 84% of Americans say they plan to celebrate the 2023 Easter season by sharing or gifting some kind of confectionery treat, a National Confectioners Association survey found.
  • Consumers will spend a record $24 billion on Easter this year, up from $20.8 billion last year, including $3.3 billion in candy, the National Retail Federation’s annual holiday survey found.

Yes, but: Chocolate eggs will cost the Easter bunny 15% more than last year, according to data from consumer intelligence company NIQ.

