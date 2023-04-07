Reproduced from Instacart; Note: “Top-selling” candies are those with sales that grew more than 50% April 4-17, 2022 compared to the two weeks before; Map: Axios Visuals

Chocolate is king for Easter and America’s favorite candy is Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, according to data from Instacart.

Driving the news: The Reese’s eggs were the top-selling seasonal candy on Instacart last year in 29 states with Reese’s cups, Starburst Easter Jellybeans, and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate tied with five states each.

By the numbers: RetailMeNot’s Easter candy survey also put Reese’s eggs at the top with 51% of the 1,000 people surveyed claiming it’s their favorite followed by chocolate bunnies (17%), Cadbury eggs (13%), jellybeans (12%) and Peeps (7%).

84% of Americans say they plan to celebrate the 2023 Easter season by sharing or gifting some kind of confectionery treat, a National Confectioners Association survey found.

Consumers will spend a record $24 billion on Easter this year, up from $20.8 billion last year, including $3.3 billion in candy, the National Retail Federation’s annual holiday survey found.

Yes, but: Chocolate eggs will cost the Easter bunny 15% more than last year, according to data from consumer intelligence company NIQ.

High inflation is also why some families might experiment with painting and dyeing potatoes this Easter.

More from Axios: