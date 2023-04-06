Walmart defines timeline for automation push
Walmart's plans for automating chunks of its supply chain are coming into focus.
Why it matters: E-commerce is one of the fastest-growing parts of Walmart’s business, and having positive experiences with delivery is a key driver of customer loyalty.
Driving the news: The company this week laid out a timeline for realizing the benefits of its $14 billion-plus automation investments during its investment community meeting.
- Walmart expects that by early 2025, 65% of its 4,700 U.S. stores will be able to receive products from four new automated fulfillment centers announced last June, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios. (Walmart currently has 31 traditional fulfillment centers in the U.S.)
- Additionally, 55% of the products that move through the company's fulfillment centers will be handled through the new automated sites — lowering unit cost averages by about 20%, John David Rainey, Walmart’s CFO, said during a presentation.
What they’re saying: “Automation enables us to improve our throughput at lower cost and to change how our associates work in new and better ways,” said Rainey.
- “Most notably, it allows us to reallocate labor hours closer to the customer to improve both the customer and associate experience.”
Our thought bubble: Jobs related to picking, packing, sorting and stocking will likely be impacted, whereas customer-facing jobs will likely remain intact.
What to watch: Talking up its logistics power will enable Walmart to compete more aggressively with Amazon in other ways as well, including selling delivery as a service to paying merchants.
Go deeper