Walmart's plans for automating chunks of its supply chain are coming into focus.

Why it matters: E-commerce is one of the fastest-growing parts of Walmart’s business, and having positive experiences with delivery is a key driver of customer loyalty.

Driving the news: The company this week laid out a timeline for realizing the benefits of its $14 billion-plus automation investments during its investment community meeting.

Walmart expects that by early 2025, 65% of its 4,700 U.S. stores will be able to receive products from four new automated fulfillment centers announced last June, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios. (Walmart currently has 31 traditional fulfillment centers in the U.S.)

Additionally, 55% of the products that move through the company's fulfillment centers will be handled through the new automated sites — lowering unit cost averages by about 20%, John David Rainey, Walmart’s CFO, said during a presentation.

What they’re saying: “Automation enables us to improve our throughput at lower cost and to change how our associates work in new and better ways,” said Rainey.

“Most notably, it allows us to reallocate labor hours closer to the customer to improve both the customer and associate experience.”

Our thought bubble: Jobs related to picking, packing, sorting and stocking will likely be impacted, whereas customer-facing jobs will likely remain intact.

What to watch: Talking up its logistics power will enable Walmart to compete more aggressively with Amazon in other ways as well, including selling delivery as a service to paying merchants.

Go deeper