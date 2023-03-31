Medicare Advantage group's advertising blitz

Data: AdImpact; Chart: Axios Visuals

A Medicare Advantage lobbying group that's emerged as the biggest political ad spender this year appears focused on prodding endangered Democratic incumbents in battleground states to turn back a package of Biden administration policy changes.

Better Medicare Alliance spent $13.5 million on media spots through March 31, according to data collected by AdImpact and shared with Axios. The group declined to comment.

Why it matters: The blitz comes as the Biden administration seeks to change elements of the way private Medicare plans get paid.

The organization's ads portray the proposal as a cut Medicare that would hurt seniors.

Yes, but: The Biden administration disputes the characterization and maintains the changes will make payments to insurers more accurate.

What we're watching: The next turn comes on or before Monday afternoon, when CMS is due to release the final Medicare Advantage payment notice for 2024.