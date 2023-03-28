Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith pressed HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Tuesday on why the Biden administration has proposed changing the Medicare Advantage payment rate.

Why it matters: Smith made it clear during Becerra's budget testimony before the committee that he's worried the proposal will lead to higher premiums or benefit cuts — and that he's not about to let it go.

What he's saying: “We have heard from many concerned groups that this proposal may lead Medicare Advantage insurers to increase premiums or decrease certain benefits, potentially impacting seniors and their access to care," said Smith.

"It's just a huge concern for 31 million Americans and we're very concerned ... This will not be the last we discuss this topic."

The other side: Becerra insisted that if any MA payment rate changes resulted in plans' raising premiums or changing their benefits, that would be a choice by the plans, not a consequence of the administration's rule.

"Our proposal increases the amount of money that those insurance companies will get from last year. How anyone can claim that there is going to be a cut, I don't understand," Becerra said.

"There is nothing that we are doing that would require any insurance company to cut any benefits to any American on Medicare," he added.

One other hearing highlight: Multiple Republican committee members questioned the Biden administration's implementation of the No Surprises Act, and put Becerra on the hot seat for why so many bills are being stuck in arbitration.