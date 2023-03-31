DOJ appeals decision to strike down free preventive health services under Obamacare

The Justice Department on Friday appealed a federal judge's decision to invalidate the Affordable Care Act requirement for free coverage of specified preventive health services.

Why it matters: The move kicks off a legal process that could wind up at the Supreme Court and has financial implications for some 150 million Americans on employer-sponsored health plans.

Driving the news: The appeal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was widely expected and comes after Texas-based U.S. District Court Judge Reed O'Connor on Thursday struck down the preventive services requirement.

"For over a decade, the Affordable Care Act has ensured that millions of Americans have access to critical preventative health care. The Department of Justice has filed a notice of appeal in this case,” said a DOJ spokesperson.

The 5th Circuit, which covers Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, is considered among the most conservative appeals courts in the country.

Background: O'Connor's ruling covered some services the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force most highly recommends for preventive care, including certain cancer screenings, statins for heart disease and medications that prevent HIV.