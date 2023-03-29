Charted: The H.R. 1 bills that have received bipartisan support

Data: Quorum; Table: Axios Visuals Note: H.R. 1 legislation for the 106th, 109th, 113th and 114th Congresses did not make it to a floor vote

House Republicans' H.R. 1 bill — a label historically used to signal the party in power's top legislative priority — may get bipartisan support for the first time since 2007, according to data from Quorum.

Driving the news: At least two Democrats — Texas Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez — will support the sweeping GOP energy bill when it receives a floor vote as soon as this week.

Why it matters: The past four H.R. 1 bills received entirely partisan votes. Democrats' H.R. 1 bill for the past two Congresses was a sweeping election reform package known as the "For the People Act," which didn't receive a single Republican vote.