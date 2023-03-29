1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Charted: The H.R. 1 bills that have received bipartisan support
House Republicans' H.R. 1 bill — a label historically used to signal the party in power's top legislative priority — may get bipartisan support for the first time since 2007, according to data from Quorum.
Driving the news: At least two Democrats — Texas Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez — will support the sweeping GOP energy bill when it receives a floor vote as soon as this week.
Why it matters: The past four H.R. 1 bills received entirely partisan votes. Democrats' H.R. 1 bill for the past two Congresses was a sweeping election reform package known as the "For the People Act," which didn't receive a single Republican vote.
- The current energy bill, announced by House Republicans earlier this month, would slash environmental regulations, expand oil and gas drilling on public lands and waters, and repeal parts of Democrats' signature climate law.
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the legislation "dead on arrival" and Biden has vowed to veto the bill if it makes it through Congress.