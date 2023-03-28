Key bank regulators appear before Congress in first Silicon Valley Bank hearing

Martin Gruenberg, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., arrives to a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Three key bank regulators will testify before Congress on Tuesday in the first hearing about Silicon Valley Bank's collapse that sparked panic about the health of the financial system.

Why it matters: The officials — from the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Treasury Department — will appear as questions swirl about how the bank's troubles flew under the radar and whether tougher rules and oversight could have prevented the collapse.

Details: The Fed's top banking regulator Michael Barr, the FDIC's chairman Martin Gruenberg and the Treasury Department's under secretary for domestic finance Nellie Liang will appear before the Senate banking committee on Tuesday.

The officials will also appear before the House Financial Services committee on Wednesday.

Catch up quick: In prepared remarks released ahead of the hearing, Barr said Silicon Valley Bank was a "textbook case of mismanagement," one key reason for the bank's failure.

Silicon Valley Bank's bond investments had lost significant value as interest rates rose, leaving the bank with a giant hole in its balance sheet as deposits began to flee. It was part of a string of collapses in recent days: Signature Bank, a key bank for the crypto industry, was also taken over by the government. Crypto-bank Silvergate also failed days earlier.

Earlier this month, the government announced sweeping actions to protect all depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, while also announcing measures to backstop the banking system.

Go deeper: Silicon Valley Bank: The big picture