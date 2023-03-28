McCarthy asks Biden to restart talks on budget, debt limit

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday called for President Biden to return to the negotiating table on the budget and the debt ceiling.

Why it matters: The clock is ticking on deadlines to avert a default on U.S. loans and fund the federal government for the next fiscal year.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the U.S. risks default by early June if Congress does not act.

Congress skips town at the end of this week and doesn't return until April 17.

Driving the news: In a letter released Tuesday, McCarthy pressed Biden to “please have your team reach out to mine to the end of this week to set a date for our next meeting.”

The two have not sat down together to discuss the issue since early February — nearly two months ago.

In the letter, McCarthy signaled his continued opposition to passing a debt ceiling increase without without tying it to spending cuts in the budget.

"House Republicans are united in our view that the best way to reduce the national debt is to [l]imit [s]pending," he wrote, "I am prepared to sit down to discuss a variety of means to do so that would achieve trillions of dollars in savings."

Yes, but: Biden has hammered McCarthy on the fact that, while the White House released its 2024 budget blueprint earlier this month, Republicans have yet to release theirs.

House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) said last week McCarthy was preparing a "deal sheet" laying out proposed spending cuts.

But McCarthy told reporters, "I don't know what he's talking about."

The other side: White House spokesperson Andrew Bates referred to a statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who said, "It’s time for Republicans to stop playing games [and] agree to a pass a clean debt ceiling bill."