Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said Sunday that he has been briefed by the FBI on former President Trump's potential indictment and that the FBI is "fully prepared" for any potential violence.

Driving the news: Warner, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on CNN's "State of the Union" that the FBI has not seen any "specific strains" of violence." He added that "the level of rhetoric on some of these right-wing sites has increased."

State of play: Trump last weekend predicted that he would be arrested over the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump called for protests over his potential indictment. While some top Republicans have defended Trump, they've discouraged protests or violence.

Warner said that any violence this week would be "one further stain on [Trump's] already checkered reputation."

Zoom out: Trump during a campaign rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday suggested that Manhattan's district attorney "dropped the case," but did not cite any evidence backing up his claim.

"The horrific activities that took place on January 6, God-willing we will not see them repeated this week, should any one of these cases move forward on Trump," Warner said.

