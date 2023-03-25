New deal with LA school district gives striking workers 30% pay hike
The Los Angeles Unified School District and striking union employees reached a tentative deal Friday that includes a 30% wage boost and other new benefits.
Why it matters: If approved by union members, the agreement could end a strike that shuttered the nation's second-largest school district this week.
Driving the news: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass facilitated negotiations between the school district and the Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union after contract discussions stalled this week.
- The union was seeking a 30% pay raise overall for its members, plus an extra $2 an hour "equity wage adjustment for all."
- The tentative deal includes a $2 per hour raise for all employees, effective Jan. 1, 2024, and brings the district's minimum wage to $22.52 an hour, per a news release from the school district.
Catch up quick: Members of SEIU Local 99, which represents 30,000 school workers across the district, were striking for higher wages and better working conditions.
- LAUSD closed hundreds of school from Tuesday to Thursday while workers held a strike.
What they're saying: "This agreement addresses historic pay inequities, creatives a massive expansion of healthcare benefits for part-time employees, invests considerable resources into professional development for the workforce," the school district said.
- The union, meanwhile, expressed strong support for the new deal. "The agreement addresses our key demands and sets us on a clear pathway to improving our livelihoods and securing the staffing we need to improve student services," SEIU Local 99 said in a statement Friday evening.
- "It was our members’ dedication to winning respect from the District that made this agreement possible," the union added.
Go deeper: Families scramble as union strike shutters hundreds of L.A. schools