New deal with LA school district gives striking workers 30% pay hike

LAUSD teachers join support staff in their fight for better wages in downtown Los Angeles on March 23. Photo: Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Unified School District and striking union employees reached a tentative deal Friday that includes a 30% wage boost and other new benefits.

Why it matters: If approved by union members, the agreement could end a strike that shuttered the nation's second-largest school district this week.

Driving the news: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass facilitated negotiations between the school district and the Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union after contract discussions stalled this week.

The union was seeking a 30% pay raise overall for its members, plus an extra $2 an hour "equity wage adjustment for all."

The tentative deal includes a $2 per hour raise for all employees, effective Jan. 1, 2024, and brings the district's minimum wage to $22.52 an hour, per a news release from the school district.

Catch up quick: Members of SEIU Local 99, which represents 30,000 school workers across the district, were striking for higher wages and better working conditions.

LAUSD closed hundreds of school from Tuesday to Thursday while workers held a strike.

What they're saying: "This agreement addresses historic pay inequities, creatives a massive expansion of healthcare benefits for part-time employees, invests considerable resources into professional development for the workforce," the school district said.

The union, meanwhile, expressed strong support for the new deal. "The agreement addresses our key demands and sets us on a clear pathway to improving our livelihoods and securing the staffing we need to improve student services," SEIU Local 99 said in a statement Friday evening.

"It was our members’ dedication to winning respect from the District that made this agreement possible," the union added.

