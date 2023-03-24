"Executive guy" DeSantis laughs off question about being Trump's VP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suggested in a new interview that he's more interested in being president than being vice president to former President Trump if asked.
Why it matters: The rising GOP star has been in an escalating war of words with Trump, as they are likely to face off for their party's '24 presidential nomination.
- "I think I'm probably more of an executive guy," DeSantis told conservative outlet Newsmax after laughing when asked if he'd accept a Trump VP offer in an interview published Thursday night. "I think that’s probably what I’m best suited for."
- When asked if he'd consider Trump as a VP should he clinch the nomination, DeSantis again laughed and called it "an interesting speculation."
DeSantis has been taking more overt shots at Trump this week as many top Republicans — even some possible '24 rivals — have rallied behind the former president ahead of a potential indictment.
- Trump upended news cycles by predicting he'd be arrested this week.
- Meanwhile, Trump has been ratcheting up attacks since DeSantis coasted to an easy re-election in the midterms.
- The governor, who has dipped in polls amid Trump's attacks, appeared to recognize the risk in subtle diplomacy.
Between the lines: The specter of a Trump indictment stemming from a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels looms over the GOP — and it's so far yet to be seen whether the MAGA base will heed his call for protests. Demonstrations this week were muted.