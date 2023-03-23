TikTok CEO faces U.S. critics in House hearing

TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew will defend the company from charges that it poses a national security threat before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Thursday morning.

Why it matters: The White House and TikTok's critics in Congress say the popular short-video app puts U.S. users' data at risk because TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company.

What they're saying: TikTok should be banned, House Energy and Commerce committee chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) said at the kickoff of the hearing.

"ByteDance is beholden to the CCP, and ByteDance and TikTok are one and the same," she said, accusing the platform of lying about ties to the Chinese government.

"When you celebrate the 150 million American users on TikTok, it emphasizes the urgency for Congress to act ... that is 150 million Americans that the CCP can collect sensitive information on, and control what we ultimately see, hear and believe."

Chew argued in his opening remarks that Bytedance is a private company, beholden to shareholders and its board, not the Chinese government.

State of play: On the eve of Chew's first-ever testimony before Congress, the Biden administration indicated it would prefer to see a sale or spin-out of TikTok over a threatened ban of the app.

The Chinese government says it "resolutely opposes" a forced sale.

Catch up quick: TikTok's fate in the U.S. has been clouded since former president Donald Trump tried to force its sale in 2020.

Negotiations at the Committee on Foreign Investments in the U.S. (CFIUS) have dragged on for years without offering a resolution.

TikTok says its plan to host all U.S. data with Oracle, firewalled from overseas access, will keep the app safe.

But critics, including U.S. intelligence officials, say Chinese law means any company would be required to share data with the government.

This story is breaking news and will be updated.