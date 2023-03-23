California bomb cyclone leaves at least 5 dead

A person walks past an uprooted tree after a tornado touched down on March 22 in Montebello, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

At least five people have died after a "bomb cyclone" associated with an atmospheric river swept through California on Wednesday — unleashing heavy rain, powerful winds and at least one tornado.

Threat level: Tens of thousands of customers were still without power on Wednesday evening, mostly in the Bay Area — where meteorologists on Tuesday recorded data indicating the strongest-ever March storm, judging by atmospheric pressure. The threat of flooding and mudslides remained for several places.

Photo: National Weather Service Los Angeles/Twitter

The big picture: The National Weather Service's Los Angeles office confirmed a tornado had touched down in Montebello during the storm on Wednesday morning. Another tornado was reported in Carpinteria on Tuesday, with winds estimated up to 75 mph, per the agency.

Tornadoes in both areas a rare and the NWS is assessing damages.

The bomb cyclone was extremely unusual and marked the strongest storm on record to hit the San Francisco Bay Area in March.

Zoom in: One person was killed and another was injured after a large tree fell onto a car in Walnut Creek, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Two people also died after being hospitalized in San Francisco on Tuesday in separate storm-related incidents, city officials said.

Another person was killed when a tree fell onto his vehicle in San Mateo County, the Contra Costa County coroner’s office confirmed per the Los Angeles Times.

A man was pronounced dead in Oakland Tuesday after a tree fell on the tent he was in near Lake Merritt, per the Times.

By the numbers: More than 61,000 customers were without power in the state on Wednesday evening, per utility tracker poweroutage.us.

Where it stands: Rain showers were expected to taper off Wednesday night, with some showers lingering into Thursday morning along the Central Coast and in the mountains, per an NWS forecast discussion.

Another storm is possible next Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service noted.

Context: Climate change is adding even more moisture to atmospheric rivers as ocean and air temperatures increase.